'Asatoma Sadgamaya'



After playing the lead pair in AtanuGhosh's 'Robibaar', ProsenjitChatterjee and Jaya Ahsanare once again set to come together for Indraadip Das Gupta's next. Set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the film titled 'AsatomaSadgamaya' ...... talks about the struggle of human existence and has just five characters in all, reports Times Of India.





Explaining the storyline further, the director told us, "The film shows how this pandemic has become a part of our psyche, affecting our overall behavior. Though COVID-19 is the backdrop, the film is not entirely on the pandemic. While planning the story, we didn't have social distancing in mind. But eventually we had just five characters, so it will be easier to abide by the new safety guidelines. I can't wait to go behind the camera after such a long break."





Besides Prosenjit and Jaya, the film also stars RudranilGhosh and ArunMukhopadhyay. Search is still on for the fifth character. Prosenjit, who is set to hear the script on July 20, said, "The initial talks with ID are over. I like the film's concept and will go through the script soon. What I like about him is the sensitivity with which he tells his stories through a broad canvas, which is cinema. I'm keeping my fingers crossed till the next step."





Meanwhile, Jaya is eagerly waiting to be in Kolkata as soon as flight services resume, so that she can start shooting for the film. "When the director narrated the story to me, I could instantly relate to it. All of us are facing psychological challenges in the wake of this pandemic. I'm so looking forward to working in this film," the actress told us from Dhaka.





While the original story is by Indraadip, the script is being penned jointly by PadmanabhaDasgupta and him. The music of the film, which will go on the floors from September-end, is composed by the director himself and SubhankarBhar is the man behind the camera.





Leave Your Comments