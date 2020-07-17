SEU organizes online orientation program

Dr A K Abdul Momen attending the orientation program as the chief guest. -AA



Online Freshers' Reception and Orientation Program of the newly admitted students for Summer Semester 2020 of Southeast University (SEU) was held on Thursday.







Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of SEU chaired the program while Dr A K Abdul Momen, Foreign Affairs Minister, delivered his speech as chief guest.





Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Board of Trustees, SEU Trust attended the online program as Guest of honor.







Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed newly enrolled students.







Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT also spoke.







Among others, members of BoT, deans, chairmen, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students were present in the online program. Chairman of BoT of SEU is offering 25% waiver on tuition fee and 50% waiver on admission fee for Fall Semester 2020. Besides, up to 100% scholarships available in 11 different categories.



