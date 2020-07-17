Mayor Taposh for stricter lockdown in Wari

Dhaka's Wari area has been under lockdown since July 4. -AA



The DSCC authorities on Thursday issued directives for further intensifying the lockdown measures at Wari that came under lockdown for 21 days on July 4 after being marked as a "red zone" due to high Covid-19 infection rate.





Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh gave the directives at the second review meeting of the lockdown implementation committee on Wari at the Nagar Bhaban in the afternoon, reports BSS.





He called upon the Wari people to abide by the health guidelines more strictly and extend all-out cooperation to make the lockdown measures effective.





Hinting about Wari people's apathy in giving samples for coronavirus testing spontaneously, the DSCC mayor said only 148 people of the area, where more than one lakh people reside, gave samples for Covid-19 testing in the last 11 days and this cannot reflect the actual scenario.





He urged the concerned lockdown enforcing bodies to encourage people in giving samples for tests spontaneously and said the people also should cooperate in this regard to check the spread of the deadly virus.





Referring to statistics, the mayor said, the viral infection rate is almost similar to that of the period when the lockdown began which cannot be acceptable by any means.





Taposh said only making profits cannot be the prime goal of the businessmen or institutions during the crisis period rather providing the maximum services to people should be the major objective.





Ward councilor of the area (41 number ward under DSCC) Sarwar Hossain Alo and Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) representative told the meeting that 28 teams will go house to house to encourage the people in giving samples spontaneously and the tests would be done free of cost.





Besides, around 600 people are being given three-time meals everyday while 300 families are getting vegetables every day morning, they added.





At the outset, the infection rate was 40 percent in the area and now the rate still remains almost 40 percent.





