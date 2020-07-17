River erosion puts people at risk



The erosion of Lohar River flowing through several villages including Nidarabad under Harashpur union in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria has put people living on both banks of the river at a grave risk.





The erosion-affected people are passing their days in panic. They are in a constant fear of losing their homesteads. They call upon the government to take immediate measures with a view to saving them from the river erosion.





In course of time, the banks have been grabbed in different points of the river. As a result, the Lohar River has changed its course and has started to devour land on both banks.





During a recent visit, this correspondent found that government mohajer colony to the eastern side of Harashpur Dewan Bazar and Harashpur-Mirzapur road has disappeared due to the river erosion.





Local people demanded immediate measures to save people from erosion.





--- Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar, Brahmanbaria

