'Garment workers cannot leave workplace on Eid'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that garment factory workers cannot leave their workplace like the government employees during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He came up with the decision after a meeting regarding the wages, festival allowances and holidays of RMG workers at the Secretariat in the city on Thursday.







Kamal said, 'The workers would spend three-day vacation during the Eid holidays in keeping with the government holidays."





The home minister said the workers' wages for the month of June have been paid and that the labour ministry would sit with the garment exporters' lobby BGMEA to reach a decision over the workers' salaries for the month of July and their Eid allowances.





The state minister for labour and employment would sit with BGMEA and the labour leaders on Sunday to discuss the matter, according to Md Aktarul Islam, the public relations officer of the labour ministry.





