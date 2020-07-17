'Govt's policy behind rise of Shahed, Sabrina'



BNP has alleged that the 'government's policy' is behind the emergence of Regent Hospital chairman Mohammad Shahed and JKG Healthcare's chairman Dr Sabrina who indulged in fraudulence in the name of corona test. Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a human-chain program in front of the National Press Club in the city on Thursday.





Rizvi said, "The government is hardly concerned whether people die or suffer since its stay in power is secure. The government's such self-protection policy is behind the emergence of Shahed and Sabrina." He said Kuwait imprisoned Laxmipur-2 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul on various charges, including human trafficking and money laundering. "Many such Papuls have emerged over the last 12 years due to misrule and corrupt governing system."





The BNP leader said common people have got trapped in a terrible situation losing their security as the 'state has been patronizing' wicked people.







