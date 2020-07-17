Dutch King praises Hasina's charismatic leadership



Dutch King Willem-Alexander has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "charismatic" leadership in view of Bangladesh's impressive socio-economic development over one decade.





He made the appreciation when newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah presented his credentials to the King at the Royal Palace in The Hague on Wednesday, a foreign ministry's press release said on Thursday.





During the meeting, King Willem-Alexander recalled his visit to Bangladesh decades back and said that both the deltaic nations share unique commonalties in issues and also approach to global challenge like climate change, water, women, blue economy, sustainable manufacturing and circular economy.





Ambassador Hamidullah thanked the Dutch government for appreciation of Bangladesh's challenges as well as accomplishments and result-oriented cooperation since Bangladesh's independence.





He particularly acknowledged the role and support of the Dutch government in mobilizing the Dutch readymade garment (RMG) brands to remain engaged in Bangladesh during the COVID crisis.





He apprised the King of the existing and emerging investment opportunities in Bangladesh for Dutch entrepreneurs across agriculture, IT, blue economy, 4IR technologies and water in mutually beneficial terms.





Bangladesh and the Netherlands have around US$ 1.5 billion bilateral trade out of which Bangladesh exports 1.2 billion dollars to Netherlands. Cumulative Dutch investment in Bangladesh stands at over US$ 1 billion.





