President’s younger brother dies of Covid-19



President Abdul Hamid’s younger brother and assistant personal secretary Abdul Hai has died of coronavirus infection.





He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at around 1:45am on Friday, reports Jagonews.



Freedom Fighter Abdul Hai was a former assistant professor of the Freedom Fighter Abdul Haque Government College in Mithamain of Kishoreganj.



Abdul Hai gave sample for Covid-19 test on July 2 and the report came positive. He got admitted to the CMH on July 5. This valiant Freedom Fighter had been undergoing treatment at ICU.



He had been living in Dhaka along with his family.

