President Hamid’s younger brother Abul Hye dies of Covid-19









Abdul Hye, younger brother of President Abdul Hamid, died of coronavirus at a hospital in the city early Friday. He was 67.

Abdul Hye, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last around 1:15 am at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, said President's Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin.

Abdul Hye, also assistant personal secretary to President Abdul Hamid, tested positive for coronavirus on July 2 and the taken to the CMH.

He had been on ventilation support from July 12 following deterioration of his health condition.





Hye is survived by wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Born in 1953 in Mithamain upazila of Kishoreganj district, Abdul Hye was a commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Shangshad, Mithamain.

He was also former assistant professor of Muktijoddha Abdul Haque Government College in Mithamain and founding member and teacher of Haji Tayeb Uddin High School.

He will be buried at his family graveyard in Mithamain upazila of Kishoreganj district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Abdul Hye.





She prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

