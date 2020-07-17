US-Bangla Airlines enters 7th year of service





The US-Bangla Airlines entered the seventh year of providing service on domestic and international routes on Friday.

“US-Bangla started its journey in the aviation industry of Bangladesh on July 17, 2014 and it has successfully achieved the milestones of providing quality service,” said a press release.

The company started its competitive aviation business in Bangladesh by operating a Dhaka-Jashore flight with two Dash8-Q400 aircraft.

US-Bangla has been operating flights with its own catering from the beginning, international standard in-flight service, which has made it acceptable to the passengers.





Within a year, US-Bangla flights have been operated at all airports within Bangladesh.

The airline operates flights on domestic routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Barishal, and Rajshahi.

It launched flight operations on Dhaka-Kathmandu route on May 15, 2016.

It operated regular flights from Dhaka to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, it operated flights from Chittagong to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat and Doha.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, Hong Kong and Delhi in the near future.

The US-Bangladesh fleet currently has 13 aircraft, including four 164-seat Boeing 737-800s, six 72-seat brand new ATR 72-600s and three 76-seat Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. US-Bangla Airlines has a record of 98.7 percent on-time flight operations since its inception.

Launched with the slogan "Fly Fast-Fly Safe", US-Bangla Airlines is committed to providing the highest level of service, the company said.

Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mamun, managing director, US-Bangla Airlines, said: “In a competitive world, we’re ready to take on any kind of competition challenge.

“US-Bangla Airlines is constantly adding new aircraft to its fleet to ensure comfortable service to its passengers."

