Illegal establishments evicted from Banasree area









Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday held an eviction drive in Meradia Bazar near Banasree of the city.





The drive was operated to recover public property from illegal encroachments.





More than one acre of land was recovered, and fenced off with barbed wire to prevent future encroachments.





More illegal buildings demolished by DSCC crane during the eviction drive





Removing debris of a demolished establishment.





Members of police patrolling in Meradia area during the eviction drive.





DSCC installed a notice on a signboard following the drive. It says the recovered space will be utilised in the public interest.

