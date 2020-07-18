'Neo JMB' female wing member held in city



The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested a member of the female unit of militant outfit Neo-Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB) from Sadarghat area under Kotwali Police Station in the city.







The arrestee was identified as Ayesha JannatMohona alias Jannatut Tasnim alias Progga Debnath, 25. The CTTC unit conducted a secret operation in the area and nabbed her around 5:15 pm on Thursday, a Dhaka Metrop-olitan Police (DMP) press release said on Friday, reports BSS.





Law enforcers also recovered an Indian passport, a Bangladeshi birth registration certificate, a Bangladeshi national identity card and two mobile phones from her possession, it added. The arrested person was produced before the court on Thursday seeking a seven-day remand.

