Country's economy is on right track: Khalid

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday said the economy of the country is on the right track, but some economists said that the economy of Bangladesh is getting weak due to Covid-19 pandemic, which is not true.







"Some economists said at different places that the country's economy becomes weak due to Covid- 19 crisis, but the information is totally groundless," he said, reports BSS.





He said this as the chief guest at an inauguration programme of a newly constructed building of Kanchan New Model College at Birla.He also distributed cash to different persons and institutions at Upazila Parishad auditorium, said a press release.





Expressing his annoyance on the baseless remarks, he said, "If the economy was really weak, then how can the government become able to donate at religious places and how it would be possible to distribute relief goods countrywide."





"Our dynamic leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, does not look for any foreign aid, rather she has been helping people in this crisis moment from her personal fund," he said.





"Actually, the country's economy is on the right track but evil forces have become weak and there would be no existence of any kind of evil power in future" he said.Upazila executive officer Jinat Rahman, upazila chairman Mostafizur Rahman and upazila Awami League General Secretary Ramakanta Roy were present.

