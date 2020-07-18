Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan



Iraq has finalized all logistical procedures to resume exporting oil to Jordan, the energy minister Hala Zawati said in a report from daily Jordan Times. The two countries last week agreed on the resumption of exporting Iraqi oil to Jordan's Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa.







Iraq has exported 2.44 million barrels of oil to Jordan, at a daily rate of 10,000 barrels, from September 2019 until the end of April 2020.Iraqi tankers were unloading the oil into Jordanian tankers on the border between the two during the coronavirus lockdown, the report added.





Iraq and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding covering oil exports in February 2019, where the Hashemite receives a $16 discount on each barrel to cover transportation costs, according to a statement from the Jordanian energy ministry. The oil exported from Iraq's Baiji covers seven percent of Jordan's daily needs.

