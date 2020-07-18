Maltese Speaker admires Bangladesh's advancement

Maltese Speaker Anglu Farrugia with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malta M Jashim Uddin



Speaker of Maltese Parliament Dr An?lu Farrugia has appreciated Bangladesh's recent socioeconomic development and laid emphasis on strengthening ties between the two countries.The Speaker also recalled the extraordinary role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Dr Farrugia mentioned Bangladesh's parliamentary leadership role internationally, reports UNB.





The Maltese Speaker made the remarks when Bangladesh High Commissioner (Non-resident) to Malta M Jashim Uddin met him at Maltese Parliament recently, said a press release on Thursday.





They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries including cooperation at parliament-level. "We had a good meeting touching on different issues of cooperation particularly cooperation between two parliaments," said the High Commissioner. He also met Maltese Foreign Secretary at Maltese Foreign Ministry at Capital Valletta.





"We had a long meeting and discussed issues of interests for Bangladesh and Malta. We also talked about continued cooperation between the two sides at international platforms," said High Commissioner Jashim.





"As the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to this small island country I had the most wonderful experience of working with colleagues at Maltese Foreign Ministry and other Ministries of Maltese government," he added.





High Commissioner Jashim also met Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Minister Dr Byron Camilleri and urged to ease visa procedures for Bangladeshi skilled, semi-skilled workers and professionals. In reply, the Maltese Home Minister said Bangladeshis are respectful towards laws and very hardworking; and assured of prioritizing the issues of visa and work.





