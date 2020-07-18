The power backing Joe Biden to win

Joe Biden





Victory in the US presidential election in the coming November is now knocking at former Vice President Joe Biden's door. This possibility seemed to be beyond his reach when he first entered the race for Democratic nomination along with other fellow Democrats. One the one hand, Donald Trump's position was very strong then.







On the other, there was a very popular candidate Bernie Sanders, who fought for nomination in 2016 and began his campaign this time again. But Biden was lucky enough to have the credential of working with President Barrack Obama. A surge of the African-Americans' support for him suddenly changed the course of the race for nomination. Sanders left the field in a short time.







Biden was still not free from danger. Trump dominated the campaign and had been enjoying a benefit of being incumbent, because incumbents usually win US elections.







After Sanders left the field there was, therefore, a general assumption of his becoming president again. Joe Biden was in a serious danger of being crushed by Trump's cruel jokes before the voting even began. But on a sudden, Nature herself stood against Trump this time. COVID-19 came to expose the incompetencies of the Trump administration.







High death rate from corona infection in the country showed how Trump's 'America First' policy has worked! Unemployment and uncertainty gripped a large number of people in America.







Then the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white policeman brought millions of people to the street across the country. The movement led by Black Lives Matter shook not only America, also other countries in the world. All this together has darkened his political sky and made reelection very hard for him.







Since the beginning of his campaign for nomination, Bernie Sanders called for a political revolution. He launched a fight against the wealthy, giant corporations, Wall Street, pharmaceutical companies, fossil fuel industry and all other plunderers, and they as a result began to spoil their clothes. The tide of his popularity at the grassroots became a big headache for them and their media allies.







Slowly Sanders began to fall behind. What is the mystery? A hand in the dark worked to defeat him, a hand that also prevented Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister in England. In the case of Sanders that evil force even did not let Sanders stand in the presidential election First, one has to take note of the fact that the presidential election in America, the so-called flag-bearer of democracy, falls short of a democratic process.







So, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and others before her, failed to become president despite winning popular votes. And there is also the need to win delegate votes for clinching nomination. Many other big and small forces worked against Sanders.







Bringing out their old weapon, the anti-Bernie camp first began to call him a 'communist'. When it didn't work well they went so far as to suggest that Bernie would start a Stalin-era in America. Economists, political experts, journalists and beneficiaries of the plundering imperialist corporate system switched on their Goebbelsian machine of propagating lies.







They began to say he was 'old', 'unelectable', suffered a heart attack and many others things. They began to portray him as anti-woman after Elizabeth Warren falsely accused him of bias against women. At last other Democratic candidates one after another began to leave the race and give their support to Biden. This suddenly put Sanders behind.







The COVID-19 pandemic also harmed the Sanders campaign because it brought his public programs to an end. Public gathering was favorable to Sanders, whereas remote campaign is preferable to Biden. Bernie's camp wanted a real change, a change in US economic and political structures, not just change of the presidency. His fight was not against Trump as a person, but against the system that gave birth to him.







He used to say that Trump did not create this evil system; rather the system had created Trump. That system will remain in place after Biden becomes president of America. There would be the same wealth inequality, war mongering, insecurity in lives and other vices as now. Maybe all this to a lesser extent than in the Trump-era.





There would be no fundamental changes in the socio-political character of the country. The wealthy, giant corporations, Wall Street, pharmaceutical companies, fossil fuel industry and all other plunderers would heave a sigh of relief and thank God for saving them.







It is, however, still important for America as well the world for Joe Biden to win. Whatever change Biden could or could not bring in America, defeating Trump is important. Many mini Trumps are in power around the world, who have been creating problems in their own countries. Narrow nationalism, fascist behavior, misusing people's raw emotions, religious bigotry, anti-science rhetoric, reckless capitalist plunder, etc. are their staple food for energy.







So many are now ready to stand behind him in order to defeat Trump, but it will not take long for their dream to be shattered into pieces. Biden does not hide his intention of what he wants to do or not to do, just no more than becoming President by making sure that they defeat Trump.







In the midst of unrest and the movement by Black Lives Matter, NBC News wrote last month, "As unrest grips the U.S., Trump fuels a fire Biden pledges to extinguish." The Washington Post reported that when Trump threatened to shoot the protesters, Biden called for peace. There is in fact very little difference between them.







The difference is in the style of ruling. Neither of them wants any kind of unrest or movement in the country. One just wants to stop it by using violence and the other by peaceful means, but no fundamental change in the system. This small difference, however, has become so important in the present day America.





The writer is Executive Editor, Shikkhalok, a CDIP bulletin on education.





Leave Your Comments