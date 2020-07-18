OPPO launches A92 with side fingerprint



Global smartphone brand OPPO has been leading the market with its array of powerful smartphones with astonishing mobile photography and the latest features. The brand launches the latest addition to its A series A92 with bigger storage, side fingerprint and a massive 6.5 inch FHD+ Neo-Display and 48MP AI quad-camera on the back.







At BDT 22,990, this phone will turn the heads of smartphone admirers.OPPO has introduced punch-hole in its popular A series with A92. The smartphone comes with an ultra-high-resolution with a Neo-design and ultra-narrow side of only 1.73mm.







This will enable a more immersive clearer viewing experience whether watching videos or playing online games. The 1080p FHD+ display has a sensational Eye Care mode which will automatically adjust screen light based on ambiance. It also reduces a huge amount of blue light which will lessen the eye strain.





OPPO has become a fan favorite when it comes to smartphone photography. A92 is well equipped to continue the legacy. The smartphone comes with a 48MP AI quad camera that contains a 48MP (f/1.7) main camera, a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and two unique portrait-style lenses.







The larger aperture and Ultra Clear Night Mode 2.0 in the camera setup capture more light and details even at a darker environment and renders night photos with astonishing details, without even overexposing under bright light. You can now take more stable photographs and videos with the Video Anti-Shake feature.







The camera also supports 120fps slow-motion video and 4K video recording as well. The front shooter is a 16MP (f/2.0) punch-hole camera. With OPPO's improved AI Beautification, the selfie camera can detect different scenes and light conditions to capture selfies in your coveted style.



The latest OPPO A92 packs huge 5,000 mAh to facilitate day-long usability, even at a high intensity. Moreover, the phone has 18W fast charge capacity. The super-linear Dual Stereo Speakers and Dirac 2.0 stereo widening technology will deliver immersive sound while enjoying music, videos, or gaming.





With 11 nm Snapdragon 665 chipset from Qualcomm and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, that can work at a speed of 2.0 GHz with an octa-core GPU, OPPO A92 can support multiple apps and games simultaneously. The phone has a huge 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM, which will help in faster processing installing apps or copying files. OPPO brings a side fingerprint sensor in A series with this phone.





OPPO A92 is available in two beautiful colors- Aurora purple & Twilight Black, with a 3D Quad-curve design to provide a smooth user experience. This smartphone is now available in every OPPO outlet & online store at a staggering price of BDT 22,990. Customers can get a chance to win up to 100% cashback purchasing the smartphone. This cashback offer will last till July 31, 2020.







