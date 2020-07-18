Samsung launches Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery



Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone - Galaxy M21 - in the market around the nation. The device is the successor of Galaxy M20 and comes with a massive battery of 6,000mAh along with triple rear cameras setup. Galaxy M21 has been dubbed as #wattamonster by Samsung.





Samsung has launched two variants of the smartphone - one with 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage for BDT 18,999 and another is 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage for BDT 20,999. The variant of 6GB ROM with 128GB internal storage was launched online on June 27, 2020. All the devices got sold out within 10 minutes of its launch.





On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Since the launch of M-series in 2019, the devices have won the hearts of our cherished customers, especially young millennials, with its excellent array of specifications in budget-friendly prices.





The widely popular Galaxy M series is a testimony to Samsung's deep commitment to creating products and innovations to enhance the lives of consumers. In keeping with this objective, we are pleased to bring Galaxy M21 with a robust battery along with great specifications."





The smartphone is packed with a super-powerful 6,000mAh battery that will last throughout the entire day and night. The type C fast charging feature ensures 3X speed as compared to regular charging, especially for the 15W in-box charger.The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with a bright and attractive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display that gives users a great visual experience.





On the camera front, there is a versatile and powerful triple camera system to ensure great shots under all lighting conditions. It's 48MP primary camera comes with f2.0/aperture. The 8MP ultra-wide camera has a 123-degree field of view, allowing users to see as much as the human eye.



The third 5MP depth camera helps users capture the subject and the background separately to get beautiful Live Focus shots. The Galaxy M21's 20MP front camera comes with built-in filters and different camera modes so that users can take the best possible selfies.







Probing the interiors, the device is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor that not only enhances user experience through excellent network speed but also allows smooth multitasking and it runs on Samsung's latest One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.Samsung Galaxy M21 comes in two colors - Midnight Blue and Raven Black. Both the smatphnes are available in all Samsung's official platforms.









