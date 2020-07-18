Tara inspired by Julia Child

The ongoing pandemic provided B-Towners with much-needed free time to explore their other interests. Jumping on the opportunity, the 'Student of the Year 2' starlet Tara Sutaria has been spending the three-months long lockdown, testing her skills in the kitchen.
And now, the actress has attempted a recipe of the formidable legend of French cuisine - Julia Child. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo of delectable seafood made by her in the tradition of the cook, who inspired the 2009 movie Julie and Julia, starring Meryl Steep in the titular role. "
Always wanted to bake traditional French Fish like Julia Child. This was my attempt ! Not too shabby (sic)," wrote Tara. Adding further, the 'Marjaavaan' actress lists the ingredients when she wrote, "Can't go wrong with Lemon butter rosemary and garlic (sic)."
