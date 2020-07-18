Cate has a perverse attraction to chaos



Actress Cate Blanchett says she has a "perverse attraction to chaos", and revealed that she and her husband Andrew Upton tend to take on more than they can handle. In an interview to Radio Times, the actress confessed that she "surfs" through her hectic lifestyle for months before breaking down from stress, reports dailymail.co.uk." I think I have a perverse attraction to chaos.







Both my husband and I freelance, I have four children… I think the way I deal with chaos is to surf it until it's been going on for six months and then you burst into tears," she said, adding: "But it's always the small things in life that make you burst into tears. It's never over the major things, because you can somehow deal with those issues.







It's the little things, like the car not starting."Blanchett, 51, added there is "emotional" chaos in the couple's home because their children Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 11, and Edith, five, all have strong personalities. She said: 'My husband and I have been together for a long time. It's wonderful, but it takes work. We're always biting off more than we can chew -- but that's what makes life interesting."





