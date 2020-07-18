Mendes to provide $250,000 scholarship



Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) in partnership with 'Global Citizen Year' has come up with a project "Global Citizen Academy" to help high school graduates learn leadership experience.







The program is designed with Minerva Project and will feature its own curriculum and program of speakers diving into issues such as racial justice, climate change and human rights reported by Variety.In a press release, Mendes said, "Our world needs young leaders now more than ever. It's been truly inspiring to watch so many young activists use their voices".







"By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact," The singer added.







The singer hopes that the "Gen-Z" will step up and lead, considering the world scenario.Global Citizen Academy will accept applications till July 30th. For further information regarding this prospect, applications have to head to- ShawnMendesFoundation.org.





