'Sisimpur' introduce 'Rang Beronger Golpo'



Sisimpur introduce a new initiative 'Sisimpur Rang Beronger Golpo' for children. Along with Television programs, Sisimpur has a number of storybooks. All these story books of Sisimpur are going to be presented on Television screen.







The stories will be narrated with interesting voiceovers and fascinating illustrations will add variation in the presentation of storytelling. This will enable children to listen to as well as visualize on the screen the mesmerizing stories. The program is called 'Rang Beronger Golpo'. It will be broadcasted on Duronta TV.





Regarding this special initiative the Executive Director of Sisimpur Mohammad Shah Alam says, "Sisimpur always tries to bring something new to children. We have noticed that children love listening to the stories. This is evident from the book fair organized by Bangla Academy. Pondering the need coming from the children of hearing stories, we have launched this initiative.







Sisimpur's story books will be portrayed with variation in 'Rang BerongerGolpo' program. We hope that our little friends will like this, and they will feel encouraged to read more stories."





In the program 'Rang Beronger Golpo', the Sisimpur stories will be telecasted consecutively on a weekly basis. Children can watch the program each Friday and Saturday in the afternoon at 5:30 and at 9:00 PM on Television screen at Duronta TV channel.







