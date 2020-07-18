'Gaibena Ar Gaan'



The relationship between the late musician Andrew Kishore and Asif Akbar was like an elder and younger brother. Asif often took advice from him; also tried to walk that way. This time Asif has sung a song titled 'GaibenaArGaan' dedicating the legend Andrew Kishore. The song has been written and composed by TarunMunshi.





The Music has been featured by Ahmed Kislu. Regarding the song, Asif Akbar said, "I don't think I should ever sing a song dedicated to Andrew Kishor da. Humble respect dear dada. Be good wherever you are." It is learned that the song 'GaibenaArGaan' will soon be released under the banner of Bangla Dhol, an audio-video production company.

Leave Your Comments