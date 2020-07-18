Momtaz building museum at her father's residence



Popular singer, folk legend and Member of the Parliament Momtaz Begum is setting up a museum at her father's residence at Vakum of Joymontop, Singair in Manikganj under self-financing.





At Vakum village, Momtaz has established ModhurMoncho by her father's name. Beside this stage, the museum is being constructed. During Corona time Momtaz is giving time to build up the museum and to pass time to her mother Uzala Begum and her daughters.





Momtaz said, "I may not get the opportunity to pass time like present time. So, I am staying at village now. I am taking care of the people of my constituency during corona and also giving time to build up a museum at Vakum village.





Besides my father's memories, my CDs, cassettes, different instruments and books related to the baul life and their activities, my used different furniture. Basically this museum is to be built for the visitors who want to know about baul singers' life and their activities. One day I will not be alive in the world but I want to survive through this museum."





Momtaz also said that like Eid-ul-Fitr she will also perform in a live show titled 'CholoAnonderBazare' on Banglavision before Eid day. She will perform her popular songs in the program.Momtaz was born in Shyamoli in Dhaka but was brought up in Vakum village in Manikganj. She yet not finalized name of her museum, she also said.







