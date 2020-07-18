Schurrle hangs up his boots from football at 29

Andre Schurrle



German forward Andre Schurrle has announced his shock retirement from football at the age of just 29. Last week, it was confirmed that Borussia Dortmund and the player had agreed to a mutual termination of his contract, despite having another year left to run on the deal.







Schurrle spent last season on loan in Russia with Spartak Moscow and the previous campaign with Fulham, reports agencies. But after departing Dortmund, he has now told Der Spiegel that he will hang up his boots despite being just 29, having fallen out of love with the game. "





The decision matured over time. The depths became deeper and the highlights less and less," he said of his decision. "You always have to play a certain role in order to survive in the business, otherwise you will lose your job and you'll not get a new one."





The former Chelsea man was a World Cup winner just six years ago and in fact assisted the only goal of that game for Mario Götze in extra-time.He was capped 57 times for his country and scored 22 goals.









