Jibon's flick gets AFC recognition

Dhaka Abahani Limited's prolific striker Nabib Newaz Jibon's superb strike against India's Minerva Punjab in 2019 AFC Cup match has been nominated by AFC as one of its best five flicks, tricks and backheels goals in their website that published on Thursday last.





The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited played to a 2-2 goal draw against Minerva Punjab in the second match of Group E held on April 17, 2019 at country's premier venue Bangabandhu National Stadium.





On that match, the six-time Bangladesh Premier League champions Abahani went conceded an early goal scored by Minerva captain Mahmoud Al Amna's in the 16th minute, but their lead lasted for few minutes as Jibon restored the parity with a gentle touch in the 20th minute utilizing a pass from Haitian forward Kervens Belfort.





'Kervens Belfort deserves plenty of credit for this goal after his driving run down the left, but Nabib Jibon applied the finishing touch with a flick that was as cheeky as it was stylish,' the AFC described the goal in their website.'When Belfort's cutback rolls just behind Jibon, the quick-thinking Bangladesh international adjusts his feet and expertly sends the ball into the bottom right corner,' AFC added.





The other four goals scorers nominated in the list are FC Nasaf's (Uzbekistan) Latvian midfielder Andrejs Pereplotkins, Erbil SC (Iraq) forwardr Amjad Radhi, Al-Wehdat SC (Jordan) forward Baha Faisal, Singapore's Home United midfielder Hafiz Nor.The spectators will select the beast flick among the five by giving their vote till July 23.









