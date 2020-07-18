Published:  03:05 AM, 18 July 2020

Financial Express News Editor Abdullah dies of Covid-19

Abdullah M Hassan, the News Editor of The Financial Express has died of coronavirus infection.  He breathed his last at the capital's Labaid Hospital on Friday aged 72.Abdullah M Hassan's relative journalist Rehana Salam confirmed that the deceased was infected with Covid-19.

Senior journalist Hassan worked for a good number of newspapers including The Bangladesh Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Daily Sun. He was a member of the Dhaka Union of Journalists and the National Press Club.



