Financial Express News Editor Abdullah dies of Covid-19



Abdullah M Hassan, the News Editor of The Financial Express has died of coronavirus infection. He breathed his last at the capital's Labaid Hospital on Friday aged 72.Abdullah M Hassan's relative journalist Rehana Salam confirmed that the deceased was infected with Covid-19.





Senior journalist Hassan worked for a good number of newspapers including The Bangladesh Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Daily Sun. He was a member of the Dhaka Union of Journalists and the National Press Club.





