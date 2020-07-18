Prof Emajuddin passes away



Former vice chancellor of Dhaka University and veteran political scientist Prof Emajuddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the capital on Friday. He was 87. He breathed his last around 6am at Labaid Specialized Hospital, said his personal secretary Amar Chandra Mistry. Emajuddin complained of chest pain around 2am at his Elephant Road residence. He was quickly taken to the Labaid Hospital, he said.





Amar said Emajuddin was feeling better after the admission, but he vomited around 4:30am and then suffered a massive cardiac arrest in the early morning. Doctors later declared him dead at the ICU of the hospital.





BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Musharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah and Krishak Sramik Janata League president Abdull Kader Siddiqui expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the eminent educationist.







In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members. Noted educationist Professor Emajuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest next to his wife in the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in the capital on Friday evening. He is survived by two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.





Born in 1933 in Maldaha of India's West Bengal, Emajuddin along with his family moved to Chapainawabganj after the partition of India. He received his early education in Rajshahi, including Shibganj's Adina Government Fazlul Haque College and Rajshahi College.





Emajuddin later took admission to Dhaka University for post-graduation in political science. On completion of his studies, Emajuddin joined Rajshahi College as a lecturer. He was granted a scholarship by the Queen's University in Ontario, Canada and obtained a PhD for his research in political science.





Upon completion of higher studies abroad, he joined the Political Science department of Dhaka University in 1970. Late, Emajuddin served as the 21st VC of Dhaka University from 1992 to 1996. He was awarded prestigious Ekushey Padak in education category in 1992.





The noted political scientist retired in 1996 from Dhaka University. He later became the vice-chancellor of the University of Development Alternative. Emajuddin also worked with the Asiatic Society of Bangladesh.





Although he has no direct position in the BNP, he has attended many functions of the party at different times as he had good relations with its top leaders, and he had a significant influence on the party's policy-making process.





He was also the convener of pro-BNP intellectuals' platform 'Shoto Nagorik Committee'.He had written over 50 books on different issues, including political science, comparative politics, democratic crisis, the future of democracy, regional cooperation and national security.





