President's younger brother dies of Covid-19



President Abdul Hamid's younger brother and assistant personal secretary Abdul Hye has died of coronavirus infection.He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at around 1:45am on Friday. He was 67.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Abdul Hye, a valiant freedom fighter and younger brother of President Abdul Hamid. In a condolence message, the premier prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





President Md Abdul Hamid will travel to his ancestral home in Kishoregganj's Mithamoin for the burial of his younger brother Md Abdul Hye, said the president's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin. Abdul Hye was a former assistant professor of the Freedom Fighter Abdul Haque Government College in Mithamain of Kishoreganj.





Abdul Hye gave sample for Covid-19 test on July 2 and the report came positive. He got admitted to the CMH on July 5. This valiant Freedom Fighter had been undergoing treatment at ICU.

He had been living in Dhaka along with his family.













