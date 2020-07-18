'Emajuddin was a guardian of democracy'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that former Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Emajuddin Ahmed was a guardian of democracy. He came up with the remark after paying tributes to the noted educationist at his Elephant Road residence in the city on Friday.





Fakhrul stood in solemn silence for a while in front of the body of Emajuddin.Fakhrul said, "We can't believe he's left this world suddenly. A big void has created among us with his demise, which won't be filled easily."





"On behalf of our party, our chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, we pay our respect to him. We also pray so that may Allah grant him Jannat," he said. The BNP leader also conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.





