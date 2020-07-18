Sabrina on fresh 2-day remand



A Dhaka court on Friday placed JKG Healthcare's Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury on two-day fresh remand in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports.Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Masudur Rahman passed the order while Detective Branch Police's Sub-Inspector Liyakat Ali sought a five-day remand to interrogate her in the case in the second phase.







Police brought charges against JKG Healthcare for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for Covid-19 tests.In the remand appeal, police said a suspect in the case gave a confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure implicating Sabrina Arif Chowdhury.







Opposing the appeal, Sabrina's lawyer Obaidul Haque Bachchu said, "Sabrina's name is not mentioned in the case statement. The other suspects have dragged her into this to save themselves."





Earlier on Monday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman had placed her on three-day remand in the case.During her remand, police brought Sabrina and her husband, partner in crimes, Ariful Chowdhury face to face and interrogated them.





Police said the cunning doctor tried to put all the blames on her husband's shoulder, saying she only served as a volunteer at JKG Healthcare. She failed to give any satisfactory answers to the questions of the investigators, and was later shown arrested in the case filed at Tejgaon Police Station on June 23.





The case was lodged accusing six persons, including Ariful Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of the JKG Healthcare over making fake coronavirus test reports.





On June 23, police arrested six persons including Ariful Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanjina Patwary from JKG healthcare office of Confidence Tower of Gulshan in connection with the case.





Dr Sabrina came to the spotlight as their company's false corona report scam surfaced. The fraud company was even faking the signatures and seals of government agencies in making forged corona test reports, while throwing away the samples taken from suspected patients.





Sabrina's husband Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges. Sabrina was also suspended by the health ministry for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private organization without permission.











