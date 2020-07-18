'US will now impose sanctions on some Huawei employees'



In a bold move that may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington, the US government on Wednesday announced it will impose sanctions on some Huawei employees. "





The State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of the Chinese - of Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference.





Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons of the decision.It follows sanctions imposed by Washington, which claims the firm poses a national security threat - something Huawei denies, BBC reported.Dowden said the move would delay the country's 5G rollout by a year. Dowden added that the cumulative cost of the moves when coupled with earlier restrictions announced against Huawei would be to the tune of £2bn.





"This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run," he said.Because the US sanctions only affect future equipment, the government has been advised there is no security justification for removing 2G, 3G and 4G equipment supplied by Huawei.





However, when swapping out the company's masts, networks are likely to switch to a different vendor to provide the earlier-generation services. Huawei said the move was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" and threatened to "move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide."





The action, however, does not affect Huawei's ability to sell its smartphones to consumers or how they will run. China's ambassador to the UK said the decision was "disappointing and wrong".





