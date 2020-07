The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





The number of fatalities worldwide stood at 600,665, and that of global COVID-19 infections surpassed 14 million.





The United States remains the worst-hit nation in the world in absolute terms with 3,638,002 cases and 139,128 deaths.





More than 7.8 million people made recoveries, according to the latest tally.













Leave Your Comments