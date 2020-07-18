US coronavirus cases surpass 3.6 mln: JHU





The confirmed coronavirus in the United States surpassed 3.6 million,according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease reached to 138,649, according to the data.





The hardest-hit New York has counted 405,551 cases.





Besides, California, Florida and Texas, also reported 364,835, 327,234 and 308,611 cases, respectively, the tally showed.





States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, the CSSE data showed.

