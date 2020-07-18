A Roxbury store clerk complied with a robber’s demands, owner says. Then he was shot in the hea

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

A 21-year-old Roxbury store clerk, who was shot in the head during a robbery Tuesday night, complied with all of the robber’s demands in the moments before the attack, the store’s owner says.Now, Tanjim Siam, who came to Massachusetts from Bangladesh and started working at M&R convenience store on Shawmut Avenue only months ago, is in a coma at Boston Medical Center fighting for his life, CBS Boston reports.“His life is in God’s hands,” store owner Abdul Matin told WHDH. “We do not know if he is going to survive.”Matin said he was told by police that Siam gave the robber whatever he wanted, including cash, cigarettes, and T-shirts, WCVB reports.Eventually, the robber brought Siam to a back room of the shop where he demanded Siam to lay down, Matin said.Then the robber — who is still at large — shot him in the head.