Water Resources state minister Zahid Faruk recovers from Covid-19









State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk has recovered from coronavirus.





The state minister returned to his residence in Baridhara from Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday morning after he received negative Covid-19 report on Friday evening.





He is currently doing well, said Asif Ahmed, Public Relations Officer of Water Resources Ministry.





State Minister Zahid said, "I am grateful to all who prayed for me. Pray for me so that I can serve the country and people.”





Zahid Faruk was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on July 1 after contracting coronavirus.

