Lightning strike kills 2 school students in Feni









Two schoolboys were killed and another was critically injured in a lightning strike at Paikpara village in Sonagazi village on Saturday morning.





The deceased were identified as Md Imran Hossain, 13, son of Md Gofran and Md Shakib, 12, son of Joynal Abedin, of the village and students of local Osmania High School.





Local UP chairman Ishak Khokon said that a thunder bolt hit a group of schoolboys while they were playing in an orchard around 10:30am, leaving three boys critically injured.





Later, they were rushed to upazila hospital where doctors pronounced the duo dead.

