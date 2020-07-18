Floodwater causing public sufferings in Atrai, Bagmara upazilas













More people in Atrai upazila in Naogaon and Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi districts have become waterlogged amid erosion of flood control embankments caused by onrushing floodwater from the upstream in the past twenty-four hours.





Houses and croplands have become inundated after erosion of a 200-feet area of flood protection embankment from Peergonj Bazar to Meerpur in Bagmara upazila in the early hours of Friday.





Anil Kumar Sarker, Bagmara Upazila Chairman, told journalists that the living and livelihood condition of the waterlogged people has become deplorable as their houses and standing crops were inundated.





Around half lakh people of Kalikapur, Ahsanganj, Panchupur and Bisha Unions in Atrai upazila have become waterlogged as many parts of the nearby flood control embankment were eroded, Abdul Latif of Parmohanghosh village under the upazila said.





Most of the areas of Shibpur village adjacent to upazila Parishad have been plunged under water making thousands of people waterlogged. Many of them have taken shelter on the embankment or on elevated roadside to get rid of the flood.





The onrush of water is flowing through Sadupur point of Atrai-Naogaon road and on Atrai -Porakhali road. Water is also learnt to flow over the Kasiabari sluice gate and on places of Atrai-Bandhaikhara road.





Movement of all sorts of vehicles through the road has been restricted due to the flood. Movements of heavy vehicles through Atrai-Naogaon, Atrai-Bandhaikhara, Atrai-Kaliganj and Atrai-Singra have also been suspended temporarily by the concerned authorities.





Upazila Agriculture Officer Kaosar Hossain said standing crops on around 2,057 hectares of land were inundated by the floodwater caused by erosion of embankment in the upazila.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sanaul Islam said each of the 1,800 affected people was already given 10 kilograms of rice as relief.





Muhammad Arifuzzaman, Executive Engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said the Atrai River is flowing 7 centimeter below the danger level at Atrai point this morning as it has started receding.





He also said the Jamuna River is flowing 117 centimeter above the danger mark at Sariakandi point in Bogura district while 104 centimeter above at Kazipur and 96 centimeter at Sirajgonj points as the river water is seen receding at all the points this morning.





Besides, the Gur River is flowing 50 centimeter above the danger mark at Shingra point in Natore district while Atrai River was flowing 100 centimeter above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district as both the rivers are showing on rising trend over the past twenty-four hours till 9am today.





Meanwhile, around 11,682 hectares of croplands have, so far, become submerged by the floodwaters in different districts under Rajshahi division, officials said.





Various standing crops like newly transplanted aush and aman paddy, aman seedbeds, direct seeded aman and vegetables were affected amid rising of water in different rivers caused by heavy rainfall and onrushing of water from upstream.





According to sources of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), 4,725 hectares of aush paddy, 2,700 hectares of direct seeded aman, 1,932 hectares of transplanted aman and 503 hectares of aman seedbeds were either completely or partially affected by the deluge in the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Bogura and Sirajgonj.





“We have, so far, recorded standing crops on 7,542 hectares of land affected in Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore districts,” said Sudhendra Nath Roy, Additional Director of DAE, Rajshahi.





Large numbers of villagers have also become waterlogged after erosion of flood control embankment at seven points in Manda Upazila in Naogaon district. Various seasonal crops on around 1,620 hectares of land in the upazila were also affected as those were inundated.





In Sirajganj district, standing crops on around 3,700 hectares of land of 28,712 farmers were affected as the district’s Jamuna River was flowing above danger marks at all the Sirajgonj, Baghabari and Kajipur points.





Crops on around 340 hectares of land of 2,180 farmers have, so far, been affected by the flood water in Bogura district as its Jamuna River was following 126 centimeter above the danger mark at Sariakandi point.





