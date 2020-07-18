Sirajganj SP, wife, daughter infected with coronavirus









Police superintendent of Sirajganj his wife and daughter have been infected with coronavirus.

Samples of SP Hasibul Alam (BPM), his wife and daughter were sent to a lab for coronavirus test on Thursday afternoon and received the reports on Friday, said the SP on Saturday morning.

They are undergoing treatment at home.

According to Sirajganj civil surgeon office, so far 1,021coronavirus cases have been detected in the district.

Besides, 10 people died from the virus infection in the district.

