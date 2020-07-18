Coronavirus: Total cases cross 2 lakh mark; Daily tests decline









The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh crossed 2,00,000-mark on Saturday as the health authorities detected 2,709 new patients in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after conducting only 10,923 RT-PCR tests.

Bangladesh on the 19th week of infection registered 2,02,266 cases after the first three cases were detected on March 8.

Although the number of tests falls, the daily infection rate has mounted up to 24.80 percent. Total 19.86 percent of people found infected with Covid-19 disease against the 10,17,674 tests conducted so far.

With 34 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, 2,581 patients have died from the disease so far. The mortality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.28 percent.









Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcasted from Mohakhali.





She noted that the number of deaths per one million population is 15.83 In Bangladesh. “The number of infections is 1039.32 and recovery is 675.26 per one million population.”

Another 1,373 people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,10,098. “Currently the recovery rate in the country is 54.49 percent,” Dr Nasima added.





Among the 34 new deceased, 29 were male and five were female. “Their age-based analysis says, one was between 21 and 30 years, three between 31 and 40, one between 41 and 50, 15 between 51 and 60, five between 61 and 70, 10 between 71 and 80 and another aged between 81 and 90 years,” she added.

Fourteen patients died in Dhaka division, six in Khulna division, five in Rajshahi division, four in Sylhet division, three in Chattogram division, one in Barishal division and one more died in Mymensingh division in the last 24 hours.

Dr Nasima called on those who feel the need of having tested for coming out and give their samples. “Please have yourself tested without hesitation if you are concerned...we have enough means of collecting samples even at Upazila level.”

At present, 18,498 people are in isolation across the country and 59,693 are home and institutionally quarantined.

