Tamim now verified artist on int'l platforms





Young Bangladeshi singer, composer and music director Tamim Islam has been verified as an official artist by YouTube and iTunes.





Along with his verified official Facebook fan page, 'Tamim Islam', the musician recently received the Official Artist Channel verification from YouTube, iTunes and also a verification badge from Spotify this year.





Regarding his verified channels on different international platforms, Tamim said, "So far, I have worked with so many production companies. But now, it is time to work on my own YouTube channel as the YouTube has verified my channel and gave me a badge of Official Artist Channel."





"As the corona epidemic has become a major concern in the country as elsewhere across the globe, it is not safe to work outside the home. Most of the singers and musicians are working from home and releasing their work on different online platforms. I think this trend of work is going to be recognized and everyone will release their songs in this way in the future."





"From now on, I will try to release all my songs from my own verified YouTube channel, 'Tamim Islam' and also put my songs on all other international platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer as well as on the local streaming apps like GP Music, Vibe, Splash and Shadhin", he added.





Tamim is currently working on a new duet song titled 'Tui Amar'. with the lyrics written by Chayanika Saha, the music composition of the song has been done by Tamim himself. Alongside the singer, Yesmin Labonno has lent her vocal to the song.





