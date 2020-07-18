Former whip Md Ashraf Hossain dies





Former whip Md Ashraf Hossain passed away at a private hospital in the capital early Saturday. He was 79.





Ashraf, former BNP joint secretary, who had been suffering from cancer, was admitted to the United Hospital 25 days ago.





He breathed his last at the hospital around 3am, according to family sources.





His Namaj-e-Janaza will be held at Jam-e-Mosque at Nikunja-2 after Zohr prayer and will be buried in Cumilla near his parent’s graveyard.





The former BNP leader elected Member of Parliament from Khulna-3 constituency for four times and served as whip for three times.

