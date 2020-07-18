9 cricketers to join BCB’s individual training programme









Individual training programme of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in COVID-19 situations is set to start from Sunday. A total of nine cricketers will join this programme.





With this training programme, cricketing activities is finally returning to the home of cricket- Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Along with this venue, cricketers will practice at Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Khulna.





Mushfiqur Rahim, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Mithun will practice at Sher-e-Bangla, while Syed Khaled Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed in Sylhet, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mahadi Hasan in Khulna and Nayeem Hasan will train in Chattogram.





“Our medical team is working on creating an environment for the practice of the cricketers which England have followed. Now, we are following an ICC guideline to prepare practising facilities for our players. At the same time, we would like to discourage our cricketers from training outdoors during this pandemic. Safety of the national cricketers comes above all. However, the cricketers who asked BCB to join individual training, we have prepared facilities for them,” Nizamuddin Chowdhury told UNB on Saturday.





“We can’t tell this a bio-secure environment but we are taking the utmost care to provide our cricketers with a secure environment. And to do this, we have restricted the movement of media personalities in a selected area so that the players can’t be exposed to the virus. We would like to request the media to cooperate with us,” he added.





Chowdhury also said the groundsmen will not be allowed to go to close off the cricketers during practice. If the cricketers need anything like water supply, groundsmen will do that ensuring health security.





Due to coronavirus, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh since mid-March.





In the meantime, Bangladesh’s 14 international matches were postponed due to the pandemic, including six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland).

