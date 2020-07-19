Pandemic, Food Security and the Farmers





We were in Rangpur, the northern district of Bangladesh in last February (2020) for an evaluation work on a development project. We had meetings and consultations with various occupational groups and finally we sat with the colleagues of the project implementing organization. Reflection on the socio-economic issues, challenges and finding out opportunities were the key discussion points of the meeting. At one stage we wanted to know about the employment situation in their project implementing area. Our colleagues replied that, "A large number of people from low income groups work at the Ready Made Garments (RMG) factories in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj.







But now they are coming back due to shut down of the factories" We were getting such news in the media that many RMG factories were shutting down due to cancellation of work order from their buyers. We again asked, "What are they doing now?" The answer that we got was very interesting, "In next two months the Boro paddy harvesting will be started. Usually there is a big shortage of day laborer during Boro harvesting period, but this year we might not face this situation as many people are coming back from garments factories to their village homes.







After almost two months, when the lock down was started and the news relating to low income groups was getting attention in the media I was recalling the conversation with our colleagues in Rangpur. A big portion of low income groups have left Dhaka and other cities and reportedly got engaged in agriculture and its associated sectors.







Agriculture, farmers and wage laborers are the main driving force of our economy and development. This belief has been reaffirmed through aweek-long visit to Bogra, Sirajganj and Pabna in last year to evaluate an agriculture related development project. The field experience suggests that the farmers can carry forward the development initiatives in any adverse situation. But the big challenge that they face is not getting fair price of their products. Proper market linkage is still a far cry to the farmers.





The distance between the Kagail union of GabotliUpazila and Mahasthangarh wholesale kitchen market in Bogra is around 12 to 13 kilometers. But when cauliflower and other winter vegetables of the farmers of Kagail union reach to the Mahasthangarh market the major portion of the profit goes to the pocket of the market syndicate and middlemen. The Dairy farmers of KamarkhandaUpazila of Sirajganj and ChatmohorUpazila of Pabna go through same experience. If there is a disruption in transportation and communication milk get destroyed for not having proper preservation facilities in their locality.







The recurrent flood take away asset and livelihoods of the people of Charlands in Gaibandha keeping them waterlogged for nearly six months. Selling labor to the agriculture sector is the main livelihoods means to these people. Rearing livestock of rich people on contract is another major source to these marginal people. The people of all sections of the society including elected representatives and development workers demand for agro based small industries to generate employment and development for the local community. It will ensure livelihood measures to the flood victims of the Charland people.







These are the small pictures of advancement and challenges of agriculture throughout the country. Farmers help branding a special product with relentless efforts which finally contribute to the overall development. But if the marketing of these products is not well ensured and recognized then farmers incur financial hardship and it becomes difficult for them to reinvest in the same cultivation. In this context I can remember a conversation with a fruit trader in Gaibandha town.





Where are these watermelon collected from?





Khulna.





From which place of Khulna?





Bajua.





How have you got those?





The wholesale traders bring these watermelon by truck toMahasthangarhwholesale market and then we collect from there.





I was happy to see the spreading of watermelon ofDacope throughout the country. But at the same time I know how much struggle the farmers had to do to make their product familiar.They frequently experience loss due to damage of watermelon to the heavy rain, and deception by the outside traders and lack of financial support make the situation worst. But they seldom complain to anyone, rather they do their own work silently.







In these difficult time farmers are our last resort and they have proved it again by timely collecting Boro paddy from the field. They are the true warriors. Of course local administration and Agriculture department played big role to expedite the Boro harvesting from the field. But to what extent do we recognize these frontline warriors who silently work for all of us?



The writer is a development professional and researcher. He writes on development issues and marginal communities.







