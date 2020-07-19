Diner Sheshe





"I was 6 when my 13-year-old neighbour asked me to give him a blowjob. We were in the same playgroup. When I refused, he put his penis in my mouth and ordered me to suck on it. He said I'd have to do what he said because he was older. This happened thrice, and after that, I stopped playing with my group.







I stayed home and watched kids play from my balcony. My mom would get mad at me for not going out and call me lazy. I was too scared to tell her, but relieved when I found out that we were moving to a new house a year later.







But even there, I was assaulted by our carpenter. I was alone in my room playing with my dolls when he came in. My mom was in the washroom. The moment he entered, I knew something bad was about to happen. He threw me on the bed, jumped on me, locked my hands and started aggressively biting my lips.







I pushed him off; he knew my mom was home so he moved. After that, whenever he'd come to work, I'd sit in one corner of my house where my mom could see me and wait for him to leave. Finally, when his work ended, he stopped coming. Slowly, I pushed myself to make friends and started going down to play with them.







But there was a security guard in my building who'd also 'play' with us, and while playing, he'd take me away into a corner, pick me up and press my privates. I'd cry and scream because it was so painful, but he'd give me a death stare and threaten me to keep my mouth shut. This went on for a week, and then I just stopped playing entirely.







I withdrew from everyone; I'd only play on my own terrace with my brother. 2 years later, the same guard saw me and my brother playing in a small room on the terrace. He pushed my brother out, locked the door and started pressing my privates. I pushed him off and ran away with my brother as fast as possible. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

