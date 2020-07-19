What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahemed posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 46k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great" Fahad Khan, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" AF Mohammad, fb









FB page A Solo Traveler posted a picture. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many FB users have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful Picture" Ananya Chowdhury, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Simu Saha, fb









Leave Your Comments