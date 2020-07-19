'Sustainably empower disabled people'

BERDO organized a Google Meet discussion marking its stepping into the 30th years. -AA



Speakers at a virtual anniversary celebration program stressed sustainably empowering and streamlining the people with visual impairment and other types of disabilities in the society through eliminating discrimination and injustices.





The also emphasized need of ensuring the economic capability of disabled people so that they can hold their heads high in the society and community. Blind Education and Rehabilitation Develop-ment Organisation (BERDO) organized the Google Meet discussion marking its stepping into the 30th years.





Minister of Planning MA Mannan MP has graced the occasion as Chief Guest, Managing Director of Ahsan Group Engineer QuamrulAhsan and director of Energypac Engineer Nurul Akter Participated as Special Guest and Director of ABC Real estate, board director of Bangladesh woman chamber of commerce and industries Sabina Alam Participated as invited guest.





Minister for Planning, M A Mannan joined the celebration virtually while Executive Director of BERDO, SaidulHuq presided over the discussion. Addressing as chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan urged all to work collectively for the development of persons with disabilities and he would always work for their development.







He also added that he was with them, now he is with them and will be with them. The government is always working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.Special Guest Engineer Quamrul Ahsan Saidthat, He would always support BERDO due to the nature of humanitarian activity.





Expressing his reactions on the occasion of the anniversary celebration, BERDO Executive Director, SaidulHuq, BERDO, in its long 29 year's arduous journey, has always tried to focus on ensuring equal access, active participation and dignified life of persons with disability.







Daily Ittefaq and Bangladesh post joined the discussion meeting as a media partner. Among others President of BERDO Jahangir Alam, Vice President Hosne Ara Begum, Advisor Mosharraf Majumder, Mehedi Shahin Dilder, Humayun Kabiretc were present in the meeting. All participant in their respective deliberation expressed their valuable views and wishes BERDO for the best future.





