How residents get in or out of Wari

City's Wari area has been put under a 21-day lockdown since Jul 4.



Coronavirus red zones in Dhaka's Wari are on lockdown, but volunteers from the Awami League's affiliates are allowing some residents to get in and out of the areas while the police stand idle, causing frustrations.





The residents who were going out of and coming into the areas appeared to be known to the volunteers, who in some cases were not following the rules to register the names and addresses of the residents at the barricade set up near Joy Kali Temple for several hours on Friday.





Azizur Rahman Khokon, a former vice-president of Swechchhasebak League's ward-41 unit, took three women out of the area around 12:30pm. He stopped the bdnews24.com correspondent from clicking a photo and took his mobile phone to check whether the reporter had taken any. "Sit here," Khokon told the reporter after finding no photo of him.

He helped several other people get in and out of the area afterwards. "





You just sit here. What we do is up to us," Khokon said when bdnews24.com asked why he was allowing people known to him to get out.His associates took up the job when Khokon left. Some of the residents rang someone else for help to allow them to go out or in.







"Rules should be complied with by all, equally. If the people known to them [volunteers] get advantages, the lockdown won't work. It will only cause trouble to some others," said a resident, who was angry at the careless implementation of measures to curb infection in the area.





Another person told bdnews24.com over the phone that he was incurring losses as his shop was shuttered while some people were getting out or in by using people known to them in the ruling party and its affiliates. "What's the outcome of keeping us indoors while the lockdown is not being implemented properly," he said.





The volunteers let Md Abdul Quddus, the headmaster of Wari High School, come out when he identified himself.Asked why he breached the rules, Quddus shot back: "What's the point of locking down a small area when transport and other activities are continuing normally throughout the country?"He believes adherence to health safety rules, not zone-based lockdowns, will keep the outbreak under control.





House helps from other areas were also entering the locked down areas.One of them, Suraiya Begum, told bdnews24.com she enters the area for work every other day by referring to her employer. "I sometimes sneak through," she said.







Sarwar Hossain Alo, the city corporation councillor of ward-41, hung up saying he was busy when bdnews24.com reached him for comments.Chowdhury Ashikkur Rahman Lavlu, the president of Wari Awami League, said he would "urge the volunteers not to allow the residents in or out".





The residents who were seen getting in or out of the areas "may be authorised to do so", said Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.





Shah Mohammad Emdadul Haque, the chief executive of Dhaka South City Corporation, said they would take measures so that the lockdown measures are strictly implemented.As many as 59 patients have tested positive from 148 residents who gave samples since the 21-day lockdown began on Jul 4.





