Rouhani warns 25 million infected with coronavirus

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that another 35 million were at risk of acquiring it as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere.





The figures Rouhani cited in a televised speech were far higher than Saturday's official toll of 271,606. His office said they were based on "an estimated scenario" from a report by the health ministry's deputy minister of research."Our estimate is that until now 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their dear lives," Rouhani said in the speech. "





There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million other people will be at risk." He said more than 200,000 people had been hospitalised and that the ministry expected that number to double in the coming months. Authorities on Saturday reimposed one-week restrictions in the capital Tehran including banning religious and cultural functions, closing boarding schools, cafes, indoor pools, amusement parks and zoos.







The Health Ministry reported 188 deaths in the past 24 hours to take Iran's total to 13,979. Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the epidemic, with infections and deaths rising sharply since restrictions were eased beginning in mid-April. From Sunday, 22 cities and towns in the southwestern Khuzestan Province will be under a three-day lockdown, the province's governorate announced on Saturday.







That will include Behbahan, where police on Thursday fired tear gas into a crowd protesting over economic hardships. Before Iran reported its first cases of the virus in February, authorities denied it had reached the country for days, allowing the virus time to spread. The nation marked the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with mass demonstrations and then held a parliamentary election in which authorities desperately sought to boost turnout.







A parliamentary report in April said Iran's death toll is likely nearly double the officially reported figures. Given insufficient testing, the report said the number of people infected at the time was probably "eight to 10 times" higher than the reported figures.







Even today, Iran's death toll remains based on cases where people died in coronavirus wards in hospitals. However, it's believed many more died at home. Some families have reportedly asked doctors not to mention their loved ones died of the virus to avoid the stigma associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.









---Reuters, Tehran





