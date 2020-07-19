NICVD's ex-director dies of Covid-19



Professor Abul Hossain Khan Chowdhury, former director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, has died of coronavirus infections on Saturday.





He was admitted at the Square Hospital with Covid-19 more than two weeks ago. Professor Abul Hossain breathed his last around 10:15am at the intensive care unit of the hospital. He was a student of the 29th batch student of the Dhaka Medical College.





With Professor Abul Hossain, at least 72 physicians have so far died after being diagnosed with the virus, while 11 others passed away with symptoms of the pathogen, according to Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF) Trust.







However, the Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibility said that the number of doctors who died of Covid-19 is 68, while 10 others died with symptoms.









Leave Your Comments